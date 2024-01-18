The Chiefs and Bills are once again meeting up for a huge playoff clash.

Don't worry NFL fans, we only have a couple more days before the playoffs resume, and this weekend is loaded with good matchups. Perhaps the most intriguing game pits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs up against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs and Bills have met up a lot in recent postseasons, and the games between these two never disappoint. We have seen some great playoff classics between the Chiefs and Bills, and hopefully, this weekend provides another.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playoff regulars, but they're usually so good that they don't have to travel away from home to play. This weekend, Mahomes will play his first road playoff game, and he is excited for another edition of this rivalry with Josh Allen and the Bills.

“We've played in a lot of big games,” Mahomes said, according to an article from ESPN. “I'm excited for the challenge. I grew up watching those [Brady-Manning] games and remember how many memories I have from that, and hopefully we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us.”

Because of all the recent huge games between the Chiefs and the Bills, we call this a rivalry, but it is a friendly rivalry. Mahomes and Allen and both of these teams respect each other, and because of that, it brings out the best in them. It isn't bitter on the field, it's respectful, and it's tremendous football.

“When you compete against your friends, you almost want to win even more because of it,” Mahomes continued. “Josh is a great dude. I respect the way he plays football and just the guy that he is. But when two guys that are ultracompetitive that are friends off the field go up against each other, we obviously both want to win. We see each other in the offseason, and you want to have a little bit of those bragging rights.”

A spot in the AFC Championship is on the line this weekend in Buffalo. The Chiefs have gotten the better of the Bills in the playoffs in recent years, but now, Buffalo finally has the home field advantage in this massive contest. Mahomes knows that this is going to be a different type of challenge than his past games against the Bills.

“The Bills are a great challenge,” Mahomes said. “I think everybody understands that they've gotten my number a lot of times. We've been lucky enough to get them in the playoffs, but they beat us earlier this year. So we understand that we're going to have to play our best football to win the game, especially at their place, but it's not about ending someone's season for us. It's about just advancing, trying to find a way to survive and advance and get to the next round, and whatever that takes this weekend we're going to try to do and try to go out there and win a football game.”

The good news for Mahomes and the Chiefs is that they won't be thrown off by the cold temperatures in Buffalo. They are used to playing in frigid cold in Kansas City, and they did that last weekend. Still, Mahomes is aware that he hasn't done this on the road in the playoffs before, and it will be difficult.

“I've been lucky enough to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium and just everything's [fallen] that way,” Mahomes said. “Now we get the great opportunity to go on the road, play in a hostile environment, one that I haven't been able to play with fans in the stands, and even though I know it's going to be hostile and there's going to be people talking trash and everything like that, I'm excited for it because it's one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that, when you grow up watching these games, is playing the best environments and see what it's like.”

One interesting thing to note, however, is that the Chiefs actually have a better record on the road this season than at home, and Mahomes gives credit to head coach Andy Reid for that. We'll see if that trend continues this weekend.

“I think it's just coach [Andy] Reid,” Mahomes added. “He preaches communication, and you have to have nonverbal communication whenever you're playing on the road, and we try to do a good job of that, of just being able to be on the same page, being able to execute at a high level and then not letting anything be too positive or too negative. It's just staying even-keeled and going about your business the right way. I think that's important on the road because it seems like one bad play is even magnified more and a big play is magnified more. Staying with the process is something that Coach Reid preaches, and we do a great job of it.”

This is going to be a terrific game, and you won't want to miss it. The Chiefs and the Bills will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET and the game will be airing on CBS. The Bills are currently favored by three points.