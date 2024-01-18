The Bills are offering pay of $20 an hour, too.

Thankfully, no snow or other inclement winter weather is in the forecast for Sunday's highly anticipated Divisional Round battle between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. After Western New York was pounded with historic snowfalls last weekend and is due for a few more inches of lake-effect snow on Thursday, the Bills have issued a public plea to help shovel the stands at Highmark Stadium.

“In order to provide a safe venue for Sunday's Bills Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone age 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shoveling snow inside the stadium to come to Highmark Stadium beginning tomorrow (Friday) at 2:00 p.m.,” Buffalo announced on Thursday afternoon.

Interested shovelers must be at least 18 years old—or possess proper working papers for a minor—and be prepared to shovel snow from 2:00 p.m. local time through the evening. Workers will be paid $20 an hour and afforded a warm break area, but are required to bring their own shovels.

The forecast for another January matchup between the Bills and Chiefs is mostly cloudy with a high of 23°F and low of 15°. While Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and their teammates would no doubt prefer a bit warmer weather with a birth to the AFC title game on the line, neither side can complain much after the conditions they endured in the wild card round.

Buffalo thrashed the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Monday after New York governor Kathy Hochul and team and league officials decided to re-schedule a game originally slated for Saturday, when Highmark Stadium received multiple feet of snow. Kansas City, meanwhile, dominated the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in literal sub-zero temperatures, marking one of the coldest games in NFL history.

The Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (PT).