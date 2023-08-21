The Buffalo Bills were hoping Nyheim Hines was going to be a big part of their 2023 campaign before a knee injury is ultimately costing him the entire year. In order to try and replace the production that Hines was expected to contribute, the Bills have signed former New York Jets running back and free agent Ty Johnson, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Free agent running back Ty Johnson plans to sign with the #Bills, per source. Worked out for the team today and is cleared from a torn pec. The former New York Jet can help Buffalo's third-down offense after the loss of Nyheim Hines.”

This is big news for the Bills and especially Josh Allen and James Cook. Allen will specifically benefit by having another receiving threat out of the backfield, while Cook will now not be expected to carry such an extreme load in his first year as the starting running back in Buffalo.

The 2023 campaign is one with Super Bowl aspirations for the Bills. While Johnson is not going to be expected to come in and be a major contributor, he will certainly be an invaluable asset if he can be what the Bills need him to be on third downs. It will now remain to be seen if he can be ready enough to suit up come Week 1 of the regular season.

Stay tuned into Bills training camp and the rest of preseason to see how Ty Johnson acclimates to his new team and how quickly he can learn his new offensive system.