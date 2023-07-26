Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines recently suffered a torn ACL injury in a jet ski accident that will cause him to miss the 2023 season, but Hines's agent appears to be publicly angling with the franchise to make sure his client still gets paid.

While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season. https://t.co/hR1VVD7BmW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Hines, who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts last season in a trade, was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list by the Bills. This move allows the Bills to not pay Hines his salary, according to NFL.com:

“The Non-Football Injury or Illness list (NFI) is similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities. (…) Players who begin the season on NFI (as of cutdowns to 53-man rosters) can be activated after the team has played its first four regular season games. However, a player on this list is not entitled to receive his salary, and his contract will continue to run while in such status. That said, the team and player can negotiate a rate of payment for the player while on this list.”

With that in mind, Hines's agent, Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports, may have been angling for the Bills to negotiate a payment with Hines in a recent tweet:

“Adversity reveals character. Everyone has a choice to treat others with respect and dignity. It’s revealing when an employee is injured to see how a company takes care of its own. I will continue to believe that people will do the right thing when bad things happen to their own.”

Nyheim Hines's injury is another major change to Buffalo's running back room. After Devin Singletary left in free agency to join the Houston Texans, Buffalo brought in former New England Patriots starter Damien Harris to replace him.

With Nyheim Hines injured and out for the year after the jet ski accident, the Bills have signed former Tennessee Titans backup Darrynton Evans ahead of training camp.