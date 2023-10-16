A Buffalo Bills player was involved in another scary injury on Sunday night. RB Damien Harris was taken off the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance.

Facing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, Harris took a second-quarter carry and was met by several Giants defenders. Harris was unable to get to his feet after the play. Players immediately motioned for medical personnel to attend to Harris. He was eventually loaded on a backboard and taken from the playing field in an ambulance.

Shortly after, the Buffalo Bills announced via X (f/k/a Twitter) that Harris suffered a neck injury. But there was optimism as Harris “has movement in his arms and legs.” The team announced he was “being taken to hospital for further testing.”

Fans and media members were quick to offer thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to Harris. Many were buoyed by the fact that Harris reacted to fans before leaving the field.

“Damien Harris gave a thumbs up with his left hand as he was being loaded onto the ambulance,” noted The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

“(T)his sh*t sucks. awful for it to happen to anyone, obviously. damien harris truly one of the kindest guys. he and his wife were having a gender reveal on friday. praying he's ok and for good news quickly,” noted The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald.

A sports doctor weighed in after seeing the hit, commenting “Damien Harris getting back boarded and sent to the local emergency department after that hit. I do have some optimism after seeing the replay. I hope for the best.”

Of course, some couldn't help but mention Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Of course, Hamlin experienced his own scary health episode during a game last season. “Damar Hamlin with all the real, deep emotions about what he went through back on January 2, with his Bills teammate Damien Harris on the ground, in the latest frightening #NFL injury,” noted Andrew Jerell Jones of Bleav.

The Bills' statement seemed like good news after a very scary scene. Hopefully Harris is okay following the hospital visit.