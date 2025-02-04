The Buffalo Bills came up short in the postseason once again this year, suffering a 32-29 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. And in the wake of this tough result, veteran safety Micah Hyde made a big decision on his future in the NFL after he latched on with the team towards the end of the 2024 campaign.

After the 2023 season, Hyde remained a free agent, saying he wouldn't play for any other team than the Bills. He ended up signing with the team's practice squad in December, but ultimately did not play in a game for them. With the campaign coming to a close, Hyde decided to hang up his cleats for good and ride off into the sunset.

Thank you, 23!! ✊

— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 4, 2025

Bills have big hole in secondary to fill with Micah Hyde's retirement

Hyde turned himself into one of the top safeties in the league during his seven seasons with the Bills after spending the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Hyde was a Pro Bowler in 2017, while also earning a pair of second-team All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2021, cementing his status as a key piece of Buffalo's secondary during their recent rise in the AFC.

While Hyde didn't take the field at all for the Bills in 2024, he has left a big hole that needs to be filled in their secondary, which was on clear display in their season-ending loss to the Chiefs. Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp largely held down the fort throughout the year, but with Hyde's time in the league officially over, it wouldn't be surprising to see Buffalo look to add some help to their secondary ahead of the upcoming 2025 campaign.