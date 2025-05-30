Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills continue to have heavy aspirations for the Super Bowl. ESPN happens to believe in their chances going into the 2025 NFL season.

The last five seasons have seen the Bills suffer heartbreaking exits in the playoffs, whether it happens in the AFC Divisional Round or AFC Championship game. They usually boast enough talent to make a deep run in the AFC bracket but it hasn't been enough to get over the hump, especially against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, ESPN's Seth Walder is willing to give them an optimistic outlook. Of the 10 Super Bowl matchups they believe could happen in 2025, three of them features the Bills. They would have encounters against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

“Buffalo is the only AFC East team with a positive FPI rating and would be considered more than a four-point favorite over each of the other three on a neutral field. And the Bills have a 65% chance to win their division — the highest of any team in the NFL by a hefty margin,” Walder wrote about Buffalo winning their division.

“Of course, that leaves more than a 1-in-3 chance that someone else will win the AFC East. That's mainly due to the uncertainty of football — the FPI might be overrating the Bills or underrating someone else, or one of the other teams could luck into the division title despite not being as good as Buffalo overall.”

What lies ahead for Josh Allen, Bills

Josh Allen will have the determination to lead the Bills back to the Super Bowl, something the franchise hasn't done since the 1993 season.

Allen is coming off a remarkable MVP season in 2024. He went 13-4 in all 17 games throughout the regular season, completing 307 passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he was successful on 58 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen's future with the Bills is secure after signing his six-year, $330 million extension with $250 million guaranteed. He made NFL history with his latest deal and will look to follow it up with a huge season on Buffalo's behalf. As a result, he will hope it ends with at least an appearance in Super Bowl 60.