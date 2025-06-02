The Buffalo Bills have gotten early praise from ESPN for the 2025 season. And one of the Bills’ new players likes working with Josh Allen. Also, head coach Sean McDermott sounded off about learning from Vince Carter.

The NBA Hall of Famer said he’s trying to provide an athletic perspective to the team, and McDermott seems to like the approach, according to espn.com.

“I wasn't like this when I was younger,” McDermott said. “My parents would say I wasn't into reading books and this and that. I was going out and playing, right? But now the older I've gotten, the more curious I've gotten about life overall, habits like (Carter’s) had over the years that make you great. And I think that's good for our team. It's good for the organization. It's great for Buffalo. And why not learn from someone like that?”

Bills coach Sean McDermott joining forces with Vince Carter

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers.
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Carter showed up at OTAs to observe things.

“This is what I choose to do,” Carter said. “I don't know if it's my role. (And) I don't have a problem making it my role, but I just want to be an outlet to these guys. I think the wonderful thing about being an athlete, regardless of what sport you're in, you can have those types of conversations and pull from those experiences.

“I just see me as Vince and can pull from just experiences and different things that I've seen, which other people actually care about, which is pretty cool.”

The Bills can use the positivity as the deal with the contract situation of running back James Cook. The standout was the only player not part of the voluntary activities.

Article Continues Below
More Buffalo Bills News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul in between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld, who just held their wedding.
New York Governor congrats ‘power couple’ Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld on weddingAndrew Korpan ·
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) signals from the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL rumors: Bills, 49ers among contenders that should seek Tyreek Hill tradeJaren Kawada ·
Bills coach Sean McDermott (center) with Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong (left) and LSU defensive end Paris Shand (right)
3 Buffalo Bills hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowJaren Kawada ·
Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp
Bills star Josh Allen’s latest weapon thrilled to be on right sideAlex House ·
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bills fans will be fired up with ESPN’s latest Super Bowl modelRichard Pereira ·
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Why Von Miller believes Broncos reunion ‘doesn’t make sense’Mike Gianakos ·

Of course, one man’s absence is another man’s opportunity. And second-year running back Ray Davis took advantage of the extra attention.

“I've just been enjoying the process,” Davis said. “All of us are with the (first-team offense). There's no depth chart right now. There's no No. 1 guy, No. 2 guy. We're all just going in and playing our game and putting our best foot forward as a collective unit. We're getting better.”

RB James Cook presenting a tough situation for Bills

The situation with Cook is getting interesting, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The James Cook situation is fascinating,” Albert Breer wrote. “On one hand, he certainly deserves to be among the young core players the Bills rewarded this offseason — with Gregory Rousseau, Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, and Khalil Shakir now on new deals. He was the best skill player on the team, next to league MVP Josh Allen, and is still ascending at 25 years old.”

The question remains whether Cook is at those players’ level. He may claim to be when it comes to negotiations.