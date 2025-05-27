Updated May 27, 2025 at 11:50 AM ET

The Buffalo Bills are ready to make another push for the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season. Buffalo put in a lot of work this offseason, making several important upgrades to the roster. Unfortunately, one of their newest players has already suffered an injury before training camp.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Tuesday that Joey Bosa suffered a calf injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bosa reportedly pulled his calf during practice. Buffalo currently expects that Bosa will be sidelined until training camp later this summer.

The Bills signed Joey Bosa to a one-year contract worth $12.6 million during NFL free agency.

This calf injury must have Bills fans worried ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Bosa has a reputation as an injury-prone player. He has only played a full season three times during his nine years in the NFL. Bosa's most recent full season came in 2021 with the Chargers.

Bosa played in 14 games during the 2024 season, missing a few games with a pair of hip and lower back injuries.

If Bosa can get healthy again, he could add some much-needed juice as a pass rusher opposite of Greg Rousseau. Bosa has logged at least five sacks in all but one season in his career, and that year he only played in five games.

Bills fans are hopeful that Bosa can play enough games to make a difference in 2025.

Bills do not appear thrilled to be featured on Hard Knocks

Bills fans will get a close look at Bosa's recovery from this calf injury later this summer.

The Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The long-running football documentary series will follow the team during training camp and preseason games in August.

But it appears that the team is not pleased to be featured on the show.

The Athletic's Tim Graham wrote that Buffalo views Hard Knocks as, at best, a distraction.

“Did you notice the Bills posted nothing on their website or social media accounts about being the ‘Hard Knocks' team for 2025 training camp?” Graham wrote. “When the NFL announced its mandate Wednesday, there was no huzzah from the Bills or any attaboy quotes attributed to owner Terry Pegula, CEO Pete Guelli, face-of-the-franchise Josh Allen, Beane, McDermott, nobody.”

The Bills may not be happy about being on Hard Knocks, but it should create some great entertainment for fans.

Hard Knocks will debut on August 5th.