Von Miller is on the hunt for a new NFL team after the Buffalo Bills released the All-Pro pass rusher this offseason. Miller spent the last three seasons in Buffalo attempting to win his third-career championship. But now that he’s a free agent, fans are wondering if a reunion with the Denver Broncos is on the horizon.

The Broncos selected Miller with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft and he spent the first 10 and a half seasons of his career in Denver, helping the team win a title in 2015 – and taking home Super Bowl MVP honors. Yet, despite all that history, Miller doesn’t see the Broncos as a potential landing spot at the moment.

“I haven't heard anything. But I mean, if you look at it this year, it really doesn't – it really doesn't make sense. They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league (in) Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers… And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks too, and they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams,” Miller noted, per Kevin Patra on NFL.com.

The Broncos aren’t a good free agency fit for Von Miller

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) rushes towards Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and misses tackling him during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Related Denver Broncos News
image thumbnail
1 Broncos rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampDouglas Fritz ·
A general view of the Denver Broncos logo outside of UCHealth Training Center where practice was cancelled after a morning team meeting.
Broncos announce induction of late 5-time Pro Bowler into Ring of FameBenjamin Adducchio ·
image thumbnail
Broncos’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonDouglas Fritz ·
image thumbnail
Denver Broncos 2 best trade targets to round out 2025 rosterEnzo Flojo ·
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Ted Lasso star drops video amid Broncos schedule releaseMike Gianakos ·
AFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers (3) throws the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
Did Broncos just take shot at Russell Wilson, Giants in schedule release video?Douglas Fritz ·

“So… that decision kind of makes itself. I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that, But, yeah, just this year, probably not. But, you know, the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens,” Miller added, leaving a glimmer of hope for Broncos fans.

This isn’t the first time Miller’s been asked about rejoining the Broncos this offseason. And while the eight-time Pro Bowler is keeping his options open, a return to Denver seems unlikely at the moment.

Miller became a prime cut candidate for the Bills despite signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the team in 2022. There was no more guaranteed money left on the deal after 2024 and Miller would have been a $23.8 million cap hit for Buffalo this season, the second-highest on the team behind quarterback Josh Allen.

The Broncos have invested heavily in their defense this offseason, signing veteran free agents and drafting players the team hopes can help build on what Denver started in 2024. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led a surprisingly competitive Broncos team back to the playoffs for the first time in nine years as Denver finished 10-7.