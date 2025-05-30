Von Miller is on the hunt for a new NFL team after the Buffalo Bills released the All-Pro pass rusher this offseason. Miller spent the last three seasons in Buffalo attempting to win his third-career championship. But now that he’s a free agent, fans are wondering if a reunion with the Denver Broncos is on the horizon.

The Broncos selected Miller with the second overall pick in the 2011 draft and he spent the first 10 and a half seasons of his career in Denver, helping the team win a title in 2015 – and taking home Super Bowl MVP honors. Yet, despite all that history, Miller doesn’t see the Broncos as a potential landing spot at the moment.

“I haven't heard anything. But I mean, if you look at it this year, it really doesn't – it really doesn't make sense. They got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league (in) Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers… And the guys underneath them, they come in, they produce sacks too, and they play special teams. I'm not playing special teams,” Miller noted, per Kevin Patra on NFL.com.

The Broncos aren’t a good free agency fit for Von Miller

Article Continues Below

“So… that decision kind of makes itself. I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won't be doing that, But, yeah, just this year, probably not. But, you know, the year after that, next year, we'll see what happens,” Miller added, leaving a glimmer of hope for Broncos fans.

This isn’t the first time Miller’s been asked about rejoining the Broncos this offseason. And while the eight-time Pro Bowler is keeping his options open, a return to Denver seems unlikely at the moment.

Miller became a prime cut candidate for the Bills despite signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the team in 2022. There was no more guaranteed money left on the deal after 2024 and Miller would have been a $23.8 million cap hit for Buffalo this season, the second-highest on the team behind quarterback Josh Allen.

The Broncos have invested heavily in their defense this offseason, signing veteran free agents and drafting players the team hopes can help build on what Denver started in 2024. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix led a surprisingly competitive Broncos team back to the playoffs for the first time in nine years as Denver finished 10-7.