Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been in a contract dispute with the franchise since the season ended. The organization has yet to fulfill his contract demands with summer around the corner. Head coach Sean McDermott shared an update regarding the disgruntled star and completely downplayed Cook's absence from OTAs.

When asked about James Cook's absence at the Bills' OTAs, McDermott admitted that he and the organization are staying in touch with Cook, according to team play-by-play radio broadcaster Chris Brown. In his comments, McDermott downplayed the OTA absence and made it sound like Buffalo is patiently waiting for the 25-year-old running back to return to practice.

“We're staying in touch. James will be here when he's ready to be here, and we'll move forward.”

Cook is coming off a stellar season that saw him lead the league in rushing touchdowns (16). He also recorded 1,009 rushing yards and 258 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns to go along with it. The Bills' star is seeking a new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid in the league at his position.

James Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's currently due to enter free agency after the 2025-26 season. However, his absence at OTAs indicates the former second-round pick could be holding out for a new deal. The league penalizes players each day they hold out, so we'll see how long he stays away from the Bills' practices this offseason.

Although Cook is holding out, the Bills seemingly have the upper hand in negotiations. Not only is he tied to the team through the 2025-26 campaign, but the organization could opt to slap him with the franchise tag next offseason.

Ideally, James Cook plays for the Bills, as the team aims to get over the playoff hump and make a Super Bowl appearance. He plays a vital role in the offense, and not having him on the field could prove to be an issue for Buffalo. Other running backs on the roster include Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, Darrynton Evans, and Frank Gore Jr.