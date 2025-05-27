The Buffalo Bills have gotten some good news recently. But a troubling injury report about a newly acquired free agent hurts. Also, the Bills have a contract issue. Did James Cook attend OTAs amid his contract dispute?

And the answer landed in the negative column, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

#Bills coach Sean McDermott says all players are present for OTAs except RB James Cook, while Joey Bosa pulled a calf and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Bills in control contract-wise with RB James Cook

The Bills have the upper hand, according to Sports Illustrated. The standout player publicly requested a contract extension with a $15 million average annual value.

It’s unlikely the Bills would bend to that number, considering it is what Derrick Henry received.

“It's apparent that the Bills don't value Cook as a $15 million AAV running back,” Ralph Ventre wrote. “Otherwise, a deal would already be done. Buffalo made it a point to lock up its young talent for the long term this offseason. They extended three of Cook's draft classmates. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir got deals. Also, that's the case with fifth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he expects Cook to be ready for the 2025 season despite not attending OTAs, according to Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio via nfl.com.

“I know we've had people in the building that he's been talking with, and I have no doubt when it's time to play football, he'll be ready to roll,” Beane said.

It's all part of the business of football

“Sometimes, business gets in the way, we understand that,” Beane said. “Jimbo, he is a competitive dude. He loves playing for this team. (And) he loves being a part of it. He loves his role here. And he fits this offense really well. I think it's been a great fit for him. And it's been fun to watch him the first three years.

“Every year, he's taken a step, and to see him get the accolades he got last season was cool. … Where he's come from, he was looked at as kind of maybe a third-down back or a change-of-pace back, and he proved he could play on all downs. And he'll continue to work on that.”

Cook has been a standout for the Bills despite not getting a huge workload. Of the 16 players to break the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, Cook tied for the fewest carries with 207. Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving also had 207 attempts.