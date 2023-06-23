The Buffalo Bills announced contract extensions for two of the biggest members of the organization on Friday. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane both signed extensions through the 2027 season, giving them each at least five more years under contract in Buffalo. Both had previously signed contracts through 2025 so these are two-year extensions.

Both McDermott and Beane joined the Bills in their current roles before the 2017 season and have helped maneuver the franchise from mediocre to a perennial Super Bowl contender.

In the six seasons they've been with the team, the Bills ended a 17-year playoff draught, won three AFC East division titles and made the playoffs five times, winning four postseason games.

McDermott's defensive background helped the Bills finish with a top-10 defense in four of his six seasons. Buffalo had the best total defense in football in 2021. The Bills are 62-35 under McDermott and one of two teams to win double-digit games and make the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs being the other.

Beane made several key moves over the years to make the Bills a true contender. Those moves are highlighted by drafting quarterback Josh Allen in 2018 and trading for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2020.

The Bills are among the top franchises in the NFL at the moment thanks in large part to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. They are the most successful franchise in the last half-decade that has yet to reach a Super Bowl, but the franchise has faith that they can get over the hump with McDermott and Beane leading the way.