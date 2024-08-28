Frank Gore Jr., son of legendary NFL running back Frank Gore, is sticking around with the Buffalo Bills as a member of their practice squad according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gore Jr. had a strong preseason with Buffalo that saw him rush for 163 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, including an 18-carry, 101-yard performance against the Panthers. The Bills waived the fan-favorite yesterday before re-signing him to a practice squad deal on Wednesday.

The Southern Miss alum was a star in college, rushing for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Golden Eagles. He also added four touchdowns through the air, bringing his total to 30. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gore Jr. has drawn comparisons to his dad due to his stocky frame and physical running style, and he'll be trying to translate that to the NFL. Gore Sr. is a surefire Hall-of-Famer after finishing his career ranked third in NFL history in rushing yards with 16,000 in 16 seasons.

The Miami native joins a Buffalo running back room that includes James Cook and Ty Johnson. The position has become increasingly important in Buffalo with their heightened commitment to the run game midway through last season. The change came on the heels of the decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the Bills struggled during the middle part of the year.

Buffalo's offense will need to be firing on all cylinders in 2024 if they want to reach their lofty goals. That side of the ball, led by Josh Allen and company, will be tasked with carrying the load after star linebacker Matt Milano was injured during the preseason and will miss most of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Gore Jr. will get a shot with the Bills during the regular season, but this deserving reward for a strong first impression is a good start.