Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano left Tuesday's practice with an injury. The Bills were hoping for a promising update, but the latest report is far from ideal.

“ESPN sources: Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday’s practice injured, tore his bicep and now will be out indefinitely. Milano will undergo surgery on his torn bicep with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December,” Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Milano could potentially return later in the season is encouraging, but he is still going to miss a significant amount of time. Buffalo's defense will miss the star linebacker without question.

The Bills are currently making their final roster decisions before the 2024 season. Buffalo has potential and they want to win a Super Bowl. Josh Allen and the Bills have played well during the regular season over the past few years, but they are still struggling to find consistent postseason success.

The Bills' defense has been a reliable unit for the most part. With Milano out, the Bills will need other players to step up.

Matt Milano's absence a crushing blow for Bills

Milano has played at the NFL level since 2017. The veteran linebacker was selected to his first Pro Bowl team in 2022. He finished the season with 1.5 sacks, 99 combined tackles, 72 solo tackles and three interceptions.

However, Milano was limited to only five games played in 2023. 2024 now also projects to be a shortened campaign for the linebacker.

Milano can still make a big impact, however. As mentioned, the Bills want to make a postseason run. Milano's potential late season return could provide Buffalo with an extremely necessary boost.

Of course, the Bills will need to play well during the regular season to even make the postseason, and Milano's absence will not help in that regard.