The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2024 NFL season with a revamped roster. Buffalo wants its offense to remain stout despite trading former star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans during the offseason. Nevertheless, the team has decided to part ways with a key preseason contributor, Frank Gore Jr.

Buffalo is letting Gore Jr. go despite his impressive preseason play, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Frank Gore Jr. amassed 163 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries in three preseason games. Before his brief stint with the Bills, he was a standout at Southern Mississippi. Gore Jr. made an immediate impact during his freshman year, rushing for 805 yards and three TDs. One year later, he amassed 956 yards and five TDs before experiencing a big breakout.

During his junior year, Gore rushed for a collegiate career-high of 1,601 yards and nine TDs. He finished his last season at Southern Mississippi with 1,352 yards and 13 TDs.

It must have been tough for the Bills to let Gore Jr. go, but they will continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign with their other contributors.

Buffalo's offense will continue to revolve around star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen threw for 4,306 yards and 29 TDS during the 2023. Allen is one of several NFL QBs paid lucratively, but some have even higher salaries than him. Allen gave his take on the state of the QB market in late August.

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day. I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right?” Allen said, via WIVB. “And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Regardless of how much he makes, Allen will push forward and keep pushing toward greatness with the Bills.