Gabe Davis’ 3-word statement on Week 4 playing status will fire up Bills, fantasy football managers

Although the Buffalo Bills offense is operating at a high level, they are hoping to get one of their key players back to full health. Wide receiver Gabe Davis missed Week 2 and was held to just 37 receiving yards last week as he deals with an ankle injury.

Davis said that his ankle felt good in practice and that he is definitely playing in Week 4 as the Bills face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite aggravating his ankle this week, head coach Sean McDermott made it sound like Davis will remain in action alongside Stefon Diggs.

Bills WR Gabe Davis said the ankle felt good at practice Friday. “I’m playing Sunday.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 30, 2022

In addition to Davis’ status being great news for the Bills, it is also fantastic news for fantasy football managers. Davis is a key flex option whose yards per target and big-play ability make him a fantastic starting option. He is on pace to approach 1,000 receiving yards this season and could surpass that as he secures the role of Josh Allen’s second option in the passing game. His 125 yards on seven catches so far show that he is the Bills’ big-play threat opposite of diggs.

The Bills and Ravens are both looking like early championship contenders. The matchup should be a big one, especially with Gabe Davis ready to play.