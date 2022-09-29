Ravens vs. Bills: 3 key matchups to watch on Sunday

This Sunday, two of the NFL MVP front runners in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will go head to head up in Buffalo. This crucial Ravens Bills matchup is must see television. Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots, improving their record to 2-1. Meanwhile, the Bills are reeling from a devastating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. That dropped them to 2-1 also.

There is a very good chance that these teams could see each in the playoffs. That makes this Ravens Bills game crucial for both teams.

Both teams are absolutely loaded with talent beyond just the quarterback. Jackson has arguably the league’s best tight end in Mark Andrews, a speed burner in Devin Duvernay and a talented running back looking to get healthy in J.K. Dobbins. The Bills won’t flinch at that though. They have Stefon Diggs, who is arguably the league’s best receiver. Gabriel Davis is no slouch either. Plus the Bills have a trio of talented running backs.

With two of the best offenses in the NFL playing in the Ravens Bills game, let’s take a look at the 3 key matchups to watch Sunday.

3. Mark Andrews vs. Bills linebackers and safeties

The Ravens lead the NFL in scoring through the first three weeks. If Jackson isn’t doing it himself, he is heavily reliant on his tight end, Mark Andrews, to finish drives. Andrews has 22 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns already. That leads all tight ends in each category and ranks 5th, 13th and 2nd respectively among all pass catchers in the NFL.

We are used to saying that with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce but he clearly has some competition.

Andrews and Jackson have had a great connection ever since they first played together as rookies in 2018. The Bills will have their hands full with the 6-foot-5, 256 pound behemoth. Things could be increasingly difficult if Bills strong safety Jordan Poyer is unable to play. He missed the Week 3 loss to the Dolphins and is questionable to play.

Jordan Poyer (1st) and Dane Jackson (last), among others, getting some work in from the jugs machine: pic.twitter.com/FEmKEDK0LV — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 28, 2022

2. Lamar Jackson and Ravens Bills in the trenches

Part of the reason Jackson has been so incredible this season has been his improvement as a passer. He has 10 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions over the first three weeks. But what makes him truly special and practically unstoppable is athleticism.

Jackson became just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to pass for three TD’s and rush for 100 yards in back to back games last week. For the season, Jackson has rushed 243 yards and two scores. The yardage ranks him 5th in the entire NFL. That includes running backs.

It’s obvious to say that one of the biggest matchups in this game is the Ravens Bills in the trenches. Buffalo was without five defensive starters last week. They are looking to be healthier this week. The health of defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips will be key in this game. If Buffalo can win the battle at the line of scrimmage, they stand a chance of slowing down Jackson.

Dobbins is still not 100% as he is recovering from offseason ACL surgery. Baltimore is breaking him in slowly, which makes Jackson the team’s best rusher.

1. Josh Allen vs. Ravens secondary

The most important Ravens Bills matchup to watch is Josh Allen vs. Baltimore’s secondary.

The Dolphins were believed to have a good defense, and in particular a good secondary. Josh Allen ripped them apart last week on his way to running 90 offensive plays. Yes, you read that right. The Bills ran 90 plays to just 39 for Miami. Their inability to run the football in short yardage once again cost them.

But this week, Allen faces arguably the NFL’s worst secondary. The Ravens have allowed a league-leading 353 yards per game this season. That is not only the worst in the league, it is on pace to be the worst in the history of football. The second worst secondary in the NFL is the aforementioned Dolphins, who have allowed 297 yards per game through the air.

This is not an isolated incident either.

The Ravens have allowed five 400-yd passers in past 19 games. Before this stretch, they had gone 55 straight games without allowing one.

Whether it’s injuries, struggles of young players or mental mistakes, the Ravens aren’t getting bang for their Buck. https://t.co/YKDkin8z28 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 22, 2022

The Ravens have allowed five 400-yard passers over their last 19 games. They had gone 55 straight games without one before that. This is not your dad’s Ravens defense.

One of the biggest reasons is youth. Baltimore is starting three rookies in the secondary. To say they have struggled is a massive understatement. DeVante Parker of all people ripped them for over 150 yards last week.

With a wealth of weapons at his disposal, Allen will look to take advantage. Unless Coach Harbaugh can figure something out, it could be a long day for his defense again. But this time it’s not Mac Jones throwing the ball.