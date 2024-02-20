Gabe Davis appears to be hinting at his Bills exit.

It appears Gabe Davis believes he probably won't be back with the Buffalo Bills when free agency opens up next month.

With question marks around his future with the franchise, Davis posted an eight-minute video on Monday evening highlighting his time in Buffalo from the day they drafted him to numerous big catches in the playoffs, including his standout game against the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of years ago in the AFC Divisional Round where he had four touchdowns.

Davis has been a consistent weapon for Josh Allen during his time with the Bills, but they've underutilized him and that's likely part of the reason he will end up in another uniform. In four seasons, he's only reeled in 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. Obviously decent numbers, but the former UCF star is capable of being more of a focal point in the offense. We saw that in 2021 against the Chiefs when he took over.

There's no question Gabe Davis believes he's deserving of being the main man in a wide receiver room and that simply isn't going to happen in Buffalo when Stefon Diggs is around. The Bills drafted Davis in the fourth round in 2020 and his best campaign came in 2022, hauling in 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs.

Davis is a legitimate deep-ball threat who will thrive wherever he plays next. And who knows, maybe he was just showing appreciation to the Bills for taking a chance on him four years ago. But, it does feel like a goodbye message.