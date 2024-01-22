Is Gabe Davis' time in Buffalo over?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis wasn't able to play in either of Buffalo's two playoff games this year due to a PCL sprain, which means it's entirely possible that his final game with the Bills may have come in the regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, a game in which Davis failed to pull in a reception for the fifth time this season.

“Davis told reporters in the Bills’ locker room today that he expects to see what other teams are ready to offer him when free agency begins in March before he makes any decisions about where he’s playing in 2024 and beyond,” according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Although Davis said he remains open to staying in Buffalo, he wants to know what else is out there.”

What's out there for Gabe Davis are surely a handful of teams who will be willing to pay him much more than Buffalo will, based on his upside alone. Ever since Davis exploded for 8 catches, 201 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bills AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs two years ago, expectations for the former 4th round pick have been sky high. For the second consecutive year, Davis had a nice season — 45 catches for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns this year — but fell way short of what it looked like he could be in that postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

Will the Bills really shell out the kind of money Davis is expecting when it seems as if Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, and potentially even Khalil Shakir are options 1-4 in the Bills passing attack moving forward? It seems like if they did have Davis in their future plans, talks of an extension would've come up at some point during the season. However, Davis said “there was nothing” in terms of a back-and-forth dialogue regarding an extension (h/t Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN).

Part of the reason why Davis may have played his last game in Buffalo is because Josh Allen's cap hit will be up to over $40 million in 2024, and the Bills are already over the cap, which means general manager Brandon Beane will have some tough decisions to make in the next couple of months.

Letting Gabe Davis walk in free agency is likely one of those tough decisions.