Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is always looking for ways to bolster his team’s offense, and this offseason will be no different.

Beane will soon have to make a few notable decisions on the offensive side of the ball, as the likes of Devin Singletary and Cole Beasley will hit free agency later this month. He may also look to acquire a wideout or two to round out the backend of the team’s wide receiver wideout depth chart.

However, Beane will not enter this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft looking to just acquire wideouts to help out Josh Allen on offense. Instead, Beans plans to bring in versatile players who can be “mismatches” on the field.

“You’re looking for mismatches out there, you really are,” Beane said during a recent appearance on the “One Bills Live” show. “You’re trying to, is the tight end just a receiver only, and they know it, so they’re probably going to play him like a receiver. But if you can find those guys that are not a throwaway in the run game and can put their hand in the dirt and at least crack neutral. … It’s not like you’ve got to go fill (a need) with a receiver. We’re looking for positions on offense beyond the O-line where can we add a mismatch-type player.

“That’s where we went in and found James Cook last year, and we added (Nyheim) Hines. Just guys that you can do different pieces with that can be a mismatch from your standard receiver like a Stefon Diggs or a Gabe Davis.”

Beane singled out Cook, as while the former Georgia standout did not emerge as a go-to running back for Buffalo in the 2022 campaign, his versatility as a pass-catcher helped to add another dimension to the offense. In the case that the Bills opt to not re-sign Singletary, it could then open the door for Cook to be Buffalo’s starting running back in the 2023 season.

The reigning AFC East champions ranked in the top five in numerous stats in the 2022 season, including total yards per game (397.6).