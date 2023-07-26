Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, who is recovering from an ACL tear, told reporters Wednesday he feels “very good” and is looking to play in the team's first game Sept. 11 versus the New York Jets, according to Around The NFL. He wants to make his return no later than Week 6, which would be Oct. 15 against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Miller tore his right ACL for the second time of his career in November. He told reporters last month he feels “comfortable” in his progress compared to that of his first injury and could be ready to play aganst the Jets.

“You know I love guarantees,” Miller told 9 News' Mike Klis back in June. “In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. I know exactly where I'm supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I'm at now, I feel great.”

In 11 games with the Bills in 2022, Miller was tied with defensive end Greg Rousseau for the team lead in sacks (8.0) even though he did not play the final six games of the regular season. Buffalo ranked No. 3 in the NFL in tackles for loss (93) but were just No. 15 in sacks (40.0), something Miller thrives at.

Buffalo's rushing defense should benefit from Miller's presence alone. The question is how effective he will be after 11 playing seasons and the ACL tear. The Bills will need the best from him in order to compete against top offenses in the AFC.