While Dalvin Cook looks for a new job on the open market, his brother James Cook of the Buffalo Bills believes he knows just what job he will have when the 2023 season gets underway. The younger Cook brother expects to be the starting running back for the Bills when they start the season.

“Just come in and do what I do. Change the game with my versatility,” Cook said, via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com. “Catching the ball out of the backfield. Pass blocking. Just try to do what I can do to help the team win games and ultimately win the Super Bowl.

Cook was selected in the second round in the 2022 draft by the Bills out of Georgia and he gained 507 yards, which was the third-highest total on the team. Cook may be optimistic about his status for the upcoming season, but he will have plenty of competition in training camp.

The Bills also have Latavius Murray, Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris on the roster, and it's possible that one of those players will step forward and scuttle Cook's plans. None of the candidates will have to worry about the status of last year's starter Devin Singletary. He has moved on to the Houston Texans after signing with them in the offseason.

Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings earlier this month, and he may be biding his time before he finds a new employer. The elder Cook remain James Cook's inspiration.

“My goal is to be an All-Pro or Pro Bowler like my brother,” Cook said. “Hopefully be in the Pro Bowl with him one day.”