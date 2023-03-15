Star safety Jordan Poyer tested the free agency market as he ponders the next chapter of his career. Now, we know that next chapter, as he has chosen his next destination.

Poyer is expected to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport. Poyer has been a key piece to the puzzle for Buffalo’s defense over the past few years. The deal isn’t official yet, but Poyer is seemingly returning to the Bills.

Jordan Poyer Career Summary

Jordan Poyer was a seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The Eagles waived Poyer months after drafting him, and the Cleveland Browns picked him up.

Poyer spent three and a half seasons with the Browns organization. He played 45 games for Cleveland, starting 10 of them. The 31-year-old picked off two passes, recorded six passes defended, and forced a fumble in his Browns career.

Jordan Poyer hit free agency in 2017 and signed with the Bills. In 2022, he led all safeties in passer rating allowed in coverage with 60.1. Furthermore, he had 63 total tackles, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Poyer’s Fit With Bills

Poyer fits the Bills like a glove. He is a ballhawk at the safety position, ranking sixth in the NFL with 22 interceptions since 2017. He is also one of the best safeties in coverage in the league, as well.

The Bills, a team that features an impressive defense without question, could still add some more talent around Jordan Poyer. However, Poyer is a legitimate star and an instant impact player from day one of training camp.