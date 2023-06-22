As Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen prepares to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets two times in 2023, he'll have to shake the feeling that he is sharing the field with one of his childhood idols. Speaking to The Ringer's Kevin Clark on the Slow News Day podcast, Allen spoke about being “such a fan” of Rodgers growing up, but that the two are now going to have “a battle” on the field in 2023, per Kevin Clark on Twitter.

Breaking news: Aaron Rodgers picks up Josh Allen’s FaceTimes 👀 pic.twitter.com/4qEDfqrVH9 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 21, 2023

“I’ve been such a fan of him as little kid. Having Aaron Rodgers jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football of all time. To now be going up against him twice a year, it’s going to be a battle.”

Allen called Rodgers the “most gifted thrower of a football of all time”, something that is certainly not an inaccurate statement, given some of the off-the-charts throws the Jets star has made over the years.

While the Bills signal-caller gushed about Rodgers and even joked that he is close enough with the Jets QB to know to FaceTime him if he wants to talk- a joke about his communication with the Green Bay Packers- he also knows that the friendly vibes between the two will be put to the side when they take the field against each other in 2023.

In terms of pure QB play, this should be one of the better matchups the league has to offer next season. Rodgers' resume speaks for itself– he's a Super Bowl champion and a four-time MVP who has an eye-popping 475 touchdown passes against just 105 interceptions in his career.

Meanwhile, Allen has emerged as an MVP candidate and one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league in each of the last three seasons.

There should be plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays made when the Bills and Jets meet in 2023.