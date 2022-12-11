By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills fought their way to an important win over the New York Jets in some miserable conditions during Week 14. After the game, one reporter expressed concerns over the Bills’ offense and whether it was up to par for a Super Bowl run. Josh Allen didn’t appreciate the question too much, clapping back with a sassy one-word response, via Henry McKenna.

Allen hit the reporter with an “Okay,” in response to their critical comment about the Bills’ offense, showing that he wasn’t interested in any doubts over the team.

It certainly wasn’t the Bills’ best offensive performance, as the scrappy Jets’ defense held them to just 20 points. Allen struggled through the air, completing 16-of-27 pass attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. It was his lowest passing total of the season and just the second time he was held under 200 passing yards in 2022.

On the ground, Allen was much more effective. He rushed 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown, helping lead the team to a 20-12 victory and improve to 10-3 on the year. It wasn’t the prettiest outing the Bills have ever put on, but Buffalo did enough to win the game, and Allen is content with that.

In regards to criticisms of the offense, Allen doesn’t have time for it. He knows exactly what this Bills team is capable of, even if they didn’t show it on Sunday. A matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 will give the team a chance to get back on track offensively.

After throwing for 300+ yards in four of his first six games this season, Josh Allen has done so just one time in his last seven outings. During that seven-game stretch, Allen has nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions.