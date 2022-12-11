By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Mike White showcased his toughness in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. White took a multitude of hard hits from Bills defenders, injuring his ribs in the game, but withstood the pain to stay on the field with his teammates. After the game, via Ian Rapoport, Robert Saleh revealed that White was sent to the hospital as a precautionary move in order to further examine his ribs injury and check for any internal injuries.

White took a handful of big hits during the game, though a couple stood out in particular. After getting flattened by Ed Oliver, White exited the game for two plays before returning to the field. Later on, White was forced to the locker room after Matt Milano launched into his midsection on a vicious sack. Despite being in clear signs of pain and discomfort, White pushed that to the side and returned to the field once again.

Joe Flacco replaced him briefly but ultimately watched from the sideline as White was leveled time and time again by Bills defenders. It was clear that White was playing through an injury, and after he put his body on the line for his team, the Jets are sending him to the hospital to make sure he’s okay.

Despite the loss in Week 14, no one will be able to question Mike White’s toughness after his showing for the Jets on Sunday. The Bills were relentless with their pressure of White, but he stood his ground despite taking several extremely hard hits to the ribs.

The Jets are calling the hospital visit a precaution, so hopefully White hasn’t suffered any serious injuries in the loss.