Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games, their latest triumph a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen was back at it again to his usual antics, as he completed 22 out of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

In the process, Allen etched his name into the history books by achieving a feat no quarterback – not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers – has ever done. Josh Allen became the only quarterback in NFL history to achieve three seasons with 25+ passing touchdowns and 5+ rushing touchdowns, per ESPN Stats & Info. Allen has accomplished the feat in three straight seasons, and with the Bills slated to play five more games to boot.

Only Steve Young, Deshaun Watson, and Lamar Jackson have reached those benchmark in multiple seasons. Jackson has an outside chance to join Allen in this exclusive company, although he is currently nursing a quadriceps injury that forced him out of practice. The Ravens’ quarterback has tallied 17 passing and 3 rushing touchdowns on the year, so he has to not only be healthy, he also has little margin for error in their last six games if he were to accomplish Josh Allen’s feat.

Lamar Jackson will be motivated, however, especially when the Ravens are facing stiff competition from the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title.

Meanwhile, the Bills are doing their best to hold off the hard charging Miami Dolphins, a team that’s won their past five games, with Josh Allen at the center of their efforts. The Dolphins will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a huge matchup that could have playoff seeding repercussions.