Following a minor injury scare in Week 5, it appears that the Buffalo Bills will have a fully healthy Josh Allen in Week 6. Allen returned to the game against the Houston Texans after hitting his head on the turf but was placed in concussion protocol after the contest.

Ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, the Bills cleared Allen from concussion protocol. The NFL and NFLPA conducted a “joint review” of the quarterback's evaluation and confirmed he would be cleared, per Jordan Schultz.

Expand Tweet

Despite his medical clearance, Allen will need to be on high alert during the Monday Night Football matchup with the Jets' defense proving to be one of the top units in 2024. The team is fourth in the league with 18 sacks on the season through five games, led by six from second-year defensive end Will McDonald IV.

On top of their stellar pass rush, the Jets' secondary is also allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game thus far behind only the Tennessee Titans. Per NFL.com, New York's opponents are averaging just 161 passing yards per game.

Despite being widely considered one of the top passers in the league, Allen has yet to top 300 passing yards in a game in 2024 and has been held under 200 on three separate occasions.

Bills look to rebound from devastating loss

Entering the Week 6 Monday Night Football game with a 3-2 record, the Bills are holding onto the first-place spot in the AFC East but coming riding a two-game losing streak that includes one of the worst late-game breakdowns of the year in Week 5.

Getting a positive injury update on Allen will help, but Buffalo still awaits further reports regarding the statuses of Khalil Shakir, James Cook, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel. Defensively, tackle Ed Oliver and cornerback Taron Johnson are questionable but the Bills are dealing with far fewer injuries than many other teams in the league.

Shakir's absence in Week 5 was evident in the passing game that struggled without his presence as the No. 1 receiver. Allen completed just nine of his 30 passes in the game resulting in just 131 passing yards; his lowest total of the year.

The Bills are also likely to face one of the most inspired teams in the NFL in Week 6 with the Jets playing their first game following the infamous firing of former head coach Robert Saleh. While Saleh ended his tenure with a losing record, he was well-liked by the majority of his players and created a winning culture based on their hard-nosed defense that had not been present for years before his arrival.