Fans of the Buffalo Bills held their collective breath after an injury scare to franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who slammed his head against the turf while being tackled during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium:

Allen was clearly shaken up and was immediately tended to by team medical personnel before eventually making his way off the field under his own power. He was placed in the blue medical tent for evaluation but soon re-emerged.

He's since re-entered the game and doesn't appear to be any worse for wear. According to the latest update from the Bills, Allen was evaluated for a head injury but was cleared:

“Injury Update: Josh Allen was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return,” the update read.