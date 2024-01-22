Will Josh Allen get surgery on his shoulder during the 2024 offseason?

The Buffalo Bills are recovering from a crushing NFL Playoffs loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills' 27-24 loss ended their stellar late-season run. Star quarterback Josh Allen had a solid performance but his body took damage more than expected.

Josh Allen could have a procedure following Buffalo's second-round NFL Playoffs exit

Allen has reportedly dealt with an ailment in his shoulder, and the star QB could get surgery to repair the issue. However, he does not believe the issue will pose much of a threat going into the offseason. This was Allen's response when asked if surgery is off the table on his throwing shoulder:

“At the moment, yes,” Allen said, per Jay Skurski. Hopefully, the star QB recovers his body well during the early parts of the offseason.

The Bill's loss to the Chiefs stings, but it does not discredit the work the team has done. Buffalo went on a five-game winning streak late during the regular season. They went from potentially being out of the playoffs to securing an AFC Wild Card spot.

Buffalo notched its sixth straight victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. Then, the team prepared for its greatest test of the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Unfortunately, the Bills fell, but Josh Allen showed why is an MVP candidate.

Allen finished the game with 186 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Moreover, he shined on the ground, running for 72 yards and two rushing TDs.

The Bills are not done improving their team. Fans have plenty to be excited for going into the 2024-24 season.