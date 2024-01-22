Josh Allen's cap hit will skyrocket next season

The Buffalo Bills suffered another heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and while it is not impossible for Buffalo to win a Super Bowl in the next few years, it will get a lot harder for them to do so with Josh Allen's cap hit taking a big jump in 2024 and beyond.

Josh Allen's cap hit is going to jump to $47.1 million next season for the Bills compared to the $18.6 million they were on the hook for in the 2023 season, according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN. The Bills had Allen's cap hit at $4.8 million in 2019, when they lost in the Wild Card game, then it jumped up to $5.9 million in 2020 when Allen took a leap into the player we know him as now, according to Hembekides. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the conference championship that year.

Then in 2021, the Bills lost the heartbreaking divisional round game in overtime to the Chiefs, when Allen had a $10.2 million cap hit. In 2022, Allen counted for $16.4 million against the cap, it was the last year of his rookie deal and the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. That brings us to 2023, when as mentioned before, Allen counted for $18.6 million against the cap.

With such a large cap hit for the 2024 season, it will be interesting to see if there will be any restructures to Allen's contract. It is commonplace for teams to have contracts structured in a way that it is easy to lower cap hits in specific years. Only time will tell. Regardless, it will be harder for Brandon Beane to build a strong roster than it was before.