Although he has only been playing in the NFL for five years, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has built up quite the highlight reel. But there is one play that stands above the others, at least in his heart. And it might surprise you.

“I think it's the 98-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis last year against the Steelers, into the wind,” Allen recalled to The Ringer's Kevin Clark. “{offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey} calls a big play and not many people would call that.”

While fans might have been expecting to hear the two-time Pro Bowler reminisce about a more high-profile game rather than a 38-3 blowout in October, the play in question was quite a doozy. The Bills were facing 3rd-and-10 deep in their own territory before Allen connected with Davis on an option route around midfield. Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick just missed out on a safety, as the third-year wide receiver brought it all the way to the house.

The drubbing gave the Bills a 4-1 start to the season and made them early Super Bowl favorites. Ultimately, though, Buffalo suffered a rather anticlimactic end in the divisional round of the playoffs, with Allen and the offense struggling to get anything going in a blizzard against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

There is a lot of pressure for the franchise to redeem that disappointing result and finally solidify itself as a premiere powerhouse in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals are not going away, but a healthy Von Miller on defense and a rejuvenated offense with the addition of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid could be the tweaks that catapult Buffalo to the next level.

Regardless, likely MVP candidate Josh Allen should have plenty of more remarkable plays to choose from when he reevaluates his favorite play of all-time after next season. Such an exercise will be much easier with a Lombardi Trophy in hand, though.