Von Miller feels healthy again. In fact, the Buffalo Bills defensive end just revealed that the knee he injured back in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season against the Detroit Lions on the road is now back in form.

“I have good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up,” Von Miller shared, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News. “It’s all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months.”

Although he's still got plenty of rust to shake off, that piece of update from Von Miller is definitely music to the ears of Bills fans. It can be remembered that Miller also tore his ACL back in 2013 but was able to suit up and play right in the very first week of the 2014 NFL season. That's what Von Miller is looking to accomplish again, as he looks to continue being a dependable player for Buffalo's top unit that finished last season fourth in the entire league with 19.1 points allowed per game.

However, Von Miller is older now, so the Bills might not be too confident to deploy him to the field right from the get-go of the 2023 NFL season. In any case, Miller will have months to prepare.

Von Miller signed a six-year deal with $120 million with the Bills in 2022 and in his first season with the team, he had 8.0 sacks with 21 combined tackles and 12 quarterback hits across 11 games (all starts). The Bills surely still believe in his ability to wreak havoc defensively, so long as he's healthy.