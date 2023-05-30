A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Buffalo Bills used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on an offensive weapon, selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid 25th overall. Kincaid has plenty to learn in the offseason before earning the full trust of the Bills, but so far, it appears to be he is on the right track.

“Love his approach. Eager to learn & build a foundation. Not close to what the picture is going to be but we’ll get closer to that in training camp,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said of Dalton Kincaid (via Chris Brown of One Bills Live).

The Bills still have Dawson Knox on the payroll, so drafting Dalton Kincaid was a sign that Buffalo was looking to have another big target in the middle of the field to help ease the load on the shoulders of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Kincaid starred in college for the Utah Utes, whom he played for a total of 26 games during which he accumulated 1,414 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 107 receptions. In his final year with the Utes in 2022, Dalton Kincaid turned heads with 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 70 receptions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bills were keen on drafting Dalton Kincaid, with general manager Brandon Beane trading up two spots in the draft to get to the spot where they took the former Utes star.

“We just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense,” Beane said of Dalton Kincaid (via ESPN). “He is a tight end, but he is a receiving tight end. We think he’ll pair well with Dawson and give us another target in the middle of the field. So, yeah, when him and Dawson are in the game, you’re in ’12’ [personnel], but it’s quasi like ’11’ anyway. He’s not your standard ‘Y’ tight end. He’s going to be flexed out a lot more than necessarily you would do with Dawson.”

The Bills ranked third in the NFL in the 2022 season with 27.7 points per game and fifth with 261.4 passing yards per contest. With Kincaid now in the picture, the floor and ceiling of Buffalo’s Josh nAllen-led offense might have just gotten higher.