Despite inking star cornerback Christian Benford to a lucrative extension, the Buffalo Bills added two more defensive backs in the 20225 NFL Draft. Two days after taking Maxwell Hairston in the first round, the team invested in Dorian Strong with the first pick of the sixth. So far, the Bills have reaped the benefits through rookie minicamp.

With Kaiir Elam signing with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo opting not to re-sign Rasul Douglas, the team lost two key contributors in the 2025 offseason. They expect Hairston to fill one of those roles, but Strong is quietly emerging as a dark horse candidate and a potential draft steal.

Hairston, the No. 30 overall pick, has been everything Buffalo wanted from him thus far. But Strong has been right with him along the way, impressing the Bills coaching staff in rookie minicamp. The two cornerbacks' adept performances are no knock on Hairston, but rather an indictment of Strong's impressive early showing.

Coming off another season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are still seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. After their secondary took a slight step back in 2024, Buffalo's future appears brighter with Hairston and Strong joining the room. As a sixth-round pick, Strong is proving to be an excellent value addition.

Dorian Strong impressed Maxwell Hairston at rookie minicamp

Sixth-round picks like Strong are never guaranteed a roster spot. Historically, similar players have a higher chance of getting cut than making the final roster, making the Bills' rookie minicamp an essential step in Strong's development.

So far, the Virginia Tech alum has been up to the challenge. Strong generated more buzz than most late-round picks tend to do in minicamp, showing out in individual drills and live sets. The 23-year-old immediately caught Hairston's attention, who shouted out his fellow draftee when speaking to the media.

“Dorian Strong had a really good day today,” Hairston said, via Buffalo reporter Alex Brasky. “I'm taking mental reps when I watch D-Strong. Seeing him go out there and play with poise and play like he's already adjusted. It was good to see… We're gonna lean on each other and help each other get through this process.”

Who has impressed Max Hairston most during his short time with the #Bills? Sixth-round CB Dorian Strong. "I'm taking mental reps when I watch D. Strong. Seeing him go out there and play with poise and play like he's already adjusted was good to see." #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hMMO4oVmTf — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 9, 2025

Hairston, who went viral during the draft for celebrating his peers before having his own moment, sees Strong as a companion more than a professional rival. The two were seen privately working out together after practice.

Hairston figures to begin the year starting on the outside, opposite of Benford, with standout nickelback Taron Johnson in the slot. But with the Bills constantly rotating their cornerbacks, Strong could quickly emerge as a key contributor.

Dorian Strong sees bright future with Bills

With his peers and coaches already encouraging him, Strong believes he is in the perfect position to excel in his career. Strong sees the success that Benford, another former sixth-rounder, has realized in his career, and believes he can replicate it.

Strong said he has been “watching” Benford for years and is excited to share a locker room with him. The rookie said he immediately picked up on the “aura” of the Bills during his pre-draft visit, believing it pushes all the players to reach their ceilings.

While the Bills have recently boasted an elite defense, their secondary has struggled lately. Buffalo ranked 23rd in opponent yards per pass and 21st in opponent passing yards per game. The numbers were unusually substandard for a team that has been known for its stingy secondary under Sean McDermott. But with injuries plaguing the team under first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, the Bills were forced to make offseason changes.

However, in addition to the returning Benford and Johnson, Buffalo added two more renowned veterans in free agency. The Bills signed Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson, welcoming both back to the franchise. Despite coming off letdown seasons, White and Jackson enjoyed their best years in blue and red. White, in particular, became a first-team All-Pro under McDermott in 2019.

For players like Strong, who join the league as late-round picks, the rookie minicamp is just the start of a grueling offseason process. Mandatory minicamps, training camp and the preseason are all crucial steps to making the roster, much less proving worthy of Week 1 snaps. But for the time being, Strong is off to an excellent start and has popped off the page as a player to watch moving forward.