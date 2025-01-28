On Sunday evening, the Buffalo Bills' 2024 season came to a heartbreaking end with a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen overcame a rough start to perform well for most of this one, but ultimately, a drop from Dalton Kincaid on a fourth down heave late in the fourth quarter spelled Buffalo's doom.

On that play, some fans pointed out that Allen had wide receiver Khalil Shakir open for a screen pass that likely would have resulted in a first down; however, the two Kansas City defenders that were almost immediately in the quarterbacks' face after the snap made the prospects of Allen being able to make that play dubious at best.

Recently, former quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky took to the Pat McAfee Show to come to Allen's defense.

“I say this with all due respect but I'm so tired of people saying Josh Allen could have done this.. If you've never done it in that moment you can't sit here and say we should have done this,” said Orlovsky.

Many pundits in the media, including one of Orlovsky's colleagues at ESPN, came under fire in the aftermath of the game for suggesting that the Bills star should have seen Shakir open.

Despite this, Allen was somehow able to launch a pass that fell right into Dalton Kincaid's arms–and then through them and onto the turf, effectively ending the Bills' season.

Another heartbreak for the Bills

This is now the fourth time in five years that the Buffalo Bill's season has come to a brutal end at the hands of the Chiefs, conjuring up some memories of the early 1990s teams that went to and lost four straight Super Bowls.

Josh Allen looked jittery on the first drive of the AFC Championship Game this year but quickly put that rough start behind him, making several impressive plays to put the reigning two time Super Bowl champions on the ropes.

However, as has so often been the case over the years, Allen was once again let down by his teammates in this one, and the Bills will now enter another offseason knowing they let a great chance to compete for a Super Bowl slip through their hands.