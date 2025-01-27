After defeating the Buffalo Bills in a historic fashion to become AFC Champions for the third straight year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a strong message to Josh Allen in his postgame celebration.

“I have so much respect for [Josh Allen], man,” Mahomes said. “He's a true competitor, a true warrior, a great football player, and they always come down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. But, like I said, I'm just excited to get down to New Orleans. Let's go make history.

When it comes to quarterback battles that will go down in NFL history, the Mahomes vs. Allen rivalry will be remembered by many for a long, long time.

Although Allen and the Bills tend to have better luck in the regular season, Mahomes and the Chiefs have consistently been the ones with the final laugh.

In the regular season, Allen and the Bills are 4-1 in the rivalry, while Mahomes and the Chiefs hold a 4-0 record in the playoffs.

Now, although Allen was clearly upset after losing this game, he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He just so happens to be in the same conference as Mahomes, making his path to the Super Bowl even tougher each year.

Not to bring hypotheticals into this because those don't truly matter, but imagine if the Bills were somehow in the NFC.

That would make for better Super Bowls each year, as it'd probably be the Bills and Chiefs duking it out every season.

Although it might result in the Bills remaining winless in Super Bowls, maybe it's more amicable to lose in the Super Bowl than in the divisional or conference rounds.

For as long as Allen and the Bills face off against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason, it's been statistically one-sided.

But, as a player of class, Mahomes gave Allen his flowers, as the two have been the face of the AFC for quite some time, and that doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

However, while Mahomes made sure to pay his respects, he also didn't hesitate to get his mind in the right place, expressing his hopes to make NFL history as the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl.