Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't pointing the finger at Dalton Kincaid for the team's Sunday loss. Allen has turned the finger on himself one day after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen decompressed from the 32-29 AFC Championship game loss and spoke to reporters Monday. The franchise QB addressed Kincaid's botched fourth quarter catch attempt. Allen heaved a desperation throw while facing multiple blitzers but Kincaid failed to complete the catch. Again, Allen didn't want to place blame on his TE and shared this admission.

“I got to be better for him,” Allen shared. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him, allowed 32 to make a play on it. He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him.”

Allen vowed to be better for Kincaid and to “get him more involved.” He also praised the grit of his teammate.

Was Dalton Kincaid injured? Josh Allen addressed Bills TE's struggles

Allen revealed that Kincaid wasn't even at 100% health. That includes Sunday's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I know he’s been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn’t have played he was in,” Allen revealed. “But he’s a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he’s approached this year.”

Kincaid played the conference title game on a bad knee. Allen even tried to fight through pain — as he dealt with a wrist injury during the loss. The QB dropped a strong prediction for his veteran teammate.

“He’s going to be so much better next year. Let his body heal up, and I’m going to be better, better for him, and I can promise you that,” Allen said.

Kincaid ended the night catching just two passes for only 13 yards. The Bills TE himself admitted it “hurts a lot” that he couldn't complete the fourth quarter catch that would've placed Buffalo in field goal range.

The 25-year-old also witnessed a drop off in production compared to his 2023 rookie campaign. Kincaid dipped from 73 catches to just 44. He also settled for 448 yards — a 225-yard decline from his first season.