Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed concerns about his left hand injury sustained during Sunday's season-opening win against the Arizona Cardinals, assuring reporters that it won’t hinder his performance moving forward.

Allen, who was listed as a full participant in practice this week, downplayed the severity of the injury. After Tuesday’s practice, he shared that the hand felt good, and he is confident heading into the Bills’ Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

“Just trying to be as normal as possible,” Allen said. “I felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things, so, ready to go.”

During practice, Allen wore a glove on his left hand for added protection. While he remains undecided about whether he will wear the glove during the upcoming game, the quarterback noted that the adjustment isn’t entirely foreign to him.

“I’ve done it a long time ago, a couple of cold games,” Allen said. “So, it’s not anything that’s completely new to me. But just there for a little extra help.”

Josh Allen's impactful performance and Bills' key injuries ahead of Dolphins matchup

Allen’s performance in the 34-17 victory over the Cardinals was essential, despite the injury. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards and threw two touchdown passes. The dual-threat quarterback also contributed on the ground, rushing for 39 yards and adding two rushing touchdowns to his stat line. A fumble in the first half was his only major misstep in an otherwise solid outing.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has also voiced optimism about Allen’s readiness for Thursday, noting his full participation in practices this week. However, McDermott announced that cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot have been ruled out for the matchup against the Dolphins. Both players’ absence could have an impact on the Bills’ defense, particularly against Miami’s potent offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As for Allen, his focus remains on maintaining his usual level of play. The team has taken the necessary precautions to ensure he is ready for Miami, a key divisional opponent in the AFC East.

Allen's resilience has become a hallmark of his career. Known for his physical style of play, the quarterback has often powered through injuries without significant dips in performance. The Buffalo Bills are looking to build on their Week 1 victory, and Allen will play a crucial role as they aim to secure early momentum in the division during Thursday Night Football.