The Buffalo Bills know a large part of their success revolves around star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen helped the Bills beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1; however, a hand injury has caused concern for his availability ahead of Thursday's Miami Dolphins matchup. Nevertheless, head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update on Allen.

McDermott told reporters that Allen has been cleared to practice and will play against the Dolphins, despite recovery from his left hand ailment, per Ian Rapoport. The news is a great relief to Buffalo's squad.

Allen appeared to injure his hand in the middle fourth quarter on Sunday. After failing to find an open receiver, he tucked the ball and leaped into the endzone. While celebrating the touchdown, he briefly looked at his left hand and was later tended to by athletic trainers.

McDermott's injury update on Josh Allen makes sense, given Allen's downplay of the ailment after Sunday's game.

“Josh Allen says his hand is ‘fine.' He says he'll probably get X-rays,” Jay Skursi of The Buffalo News wrote on X.

Thankfully, the injury was not too serious, and Allen will be able to help the Bills against the Dolphins.

Allen is ready to help Bills ascend

Josh Allen enters the 2024 NFL season off a highly competitive year. He totaled 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023. Allen helped Buffalo achieve an 11-6 record, which helped them claim a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills unfortunately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

A major change took place during the offseason that followed the run. The Bills traded former star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Diggs was one of Allen's go-to targets. Yet, Allen is not letting Diggs' absence hold him back in late 2024.

The star QB amassed 232 yards and two TDs against the Cardinals on Sunday. In the process, he became the fifth player in NFL history with multiple touchdowns in both passing and rushing in a season opener and the first since Troy Aikman in 1998, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. Furthermore, Getzenberg noted that it was Allen's fourth career game with multiple touchdowns in the air and on the ground. Thus, he tied Steve Young's record for most such games in NFL history.

Josh Allen looks ready to take the Bills to the next level during this pivotal season. Can he and Buffalo get over the hump and win a Super in February?