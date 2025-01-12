Following their route of the Denver Broncos in Wild Card Weekend, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are now set to face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. Once the game finished, Allen met with CBS' sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson to discuss next week's highly anticipated matchup.

“Well, they got after us earlier this year, so we've got a lot of film to watch,” Allen said. “It's a great team. It's a great quarterback, obviously, with [Lamar Jackson] and what he's able to do. He's one of the most dynamic — if not the most dynamic — quarterback in the league. He's so fun to watch, but, I'll be watching their defense this week. That's our focus.”

With the divisional round set, this was the matchup many fans were hoping for. Sure, some fans who live in Denver or Pittsburgh might've had different hopes and dreams. But, for fans who wanted to see the best of the best faceoff against each other in the playoffs, Allen vs. Jackson should be nothing but fireworks.

While Jackson and the Ravens have the upper hand over Allen and the Bills in the regular season, Buffalo has the upper hand in the playoffs.

Bills, Josh Allen looking for 2020 divisional round repeat vs. Ravens, Lamar Jackson

In the 2020 NFL season, Allen and the Bills met Jackson and the Ravens in the divisional round, similar to what's in place for both teams this season.

And in that game — the first and only time these two quarterbacks met in the playoffs — Allen and the Bills came out on top. In their victorious feat, they held Jackson and the Ravens to just three points, winning 17-3.

So, while Jackson has a 3-1 record over the Bills in the regular season, Allen has a 1-0 record against the Ravens in the playoffs.

Throughout the 2024 regular season, the Bills and Ravens were the two highest-scoring offenses in the AFC.

Bills: 30.9 points per game

Ravens: 30.5 points per game

Along with their offensive similarities, both defenses had strikingly similar stats, too.

Bills: 21.6 points allowed per game

Ravens: 21.2 points allowed per game

Even with games remaining in Wild Card Weekend, many NFL fans have their attention set to the divisional matchup between the Bills and Ravens.