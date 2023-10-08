What a difference seven days make in the NFL. After staking a forceful claim as the AFC's best team last week with a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills came back down to earth on Sunday, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-20 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While an invisible run game and ever injury-ravaged defense certainly contributed to Buffalo's letdown, superstar quarterback Josh Allen justified his team's poor performance differently. The Jaguars, he noted after the game, were “ready to go.”

“We weren't,” Allen continued, per Alaina Getzenburg of ESPN.

Jacksonville scored the first 11 points of Sunday's game, holding the Bills scoreless until Allen found Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard touchdown pass just over one minute before halftime. The AFC contenders traded scores thereafter, Buffalo's comeback hopes ending when Diggs lost a fumble with 22 seconds left, failing to give Allen the chance to muster game-winning heroics.

Allen went 27-of-40 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 14 yards and a score on four carries. But the Bills got basically nothing else on the ground, their running backs finished with a combined 15 yards on 10 carries. James Cook led Buffalo backs with five carries, rushing for minus-four yards.

More troubling for the Bills than a single loss to a quality foe are mounting injuries to their defense. Coach Sean McDermott said after the game that “it's not looking good” for star linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, both of whom left the game with injuries.

Buffalo is back in action at home next week against the New York Giants.