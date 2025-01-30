Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years in Sunday night's AFC Championship game, but the latter star took it on the chin. Allen told Mahomes “Go get another one” when they met up on the field after the contest, via Chiefs Blitz.

Allen had himself a night, completing 22 of 34 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns along with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries. However, it wasn't enough to get the win, as Buffalo fell 32-29.

Even Mahomes feels bad for his less-decorated peer, via The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

“I always feel for him, he’s a great player, an amazing competitor and an awesome dude who I respect so much,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said after the game. “I’m sorry it had to be us. But, you know, we compete, and someone has to win.”

Patrick Mahomes is leaving Josh Allen, Bills in dust

Allen is in danger of becoming another All-Pro quarterback who never wins a ring. Players like Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton, Jim Kelly, Philip Rivers, and many more were all supremely talented, but they never took their teams to the mountaintop.

Mahomes also defeated Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow once each in the playoffs, although Burrow at least beat him once as well. Still, the Chiefs captain's rivals at the top may all end up ringless if he maintains this pace.

If Kansas City beats the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes will already be over halfway to Tom Brady's record of seven championships. The 29-year-old has plenty of time to catch the GOAT either way, as Brady played until he was 45.

As for Allen, he has four more years left on his rookie extension, so there's still time for him to lead Buffalo to its first-ever ring. However, don't be surprised if he jumps ship if the Bills don't win one by 2028.