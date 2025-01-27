The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their third straight Super Bowl with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, and after the game, Patrick Mahomes had few words to say.

“First off, I want to give all glory to God, without him none of this is possible and I truly mean that,” Patrick Mahomes said, via CBS. “I'm just so proud of my teammates, man, how they responded. That was a great football team, and I'm just lost for words. I'm excited for New Orleans.”

As always, the Chiefs and Bills matchup came down to the wire, and like in past playoff matchups, the Chiefs were able to come out on top by a thin margin. Mahomes praised his teammates on both sides of the ball, saying that they all came together to make enough plays to win the game.

“I think I've always said it, it's not about one guy, it's not about a couple guys, it's about the whole entire team,” Mahomes said. “And when we needed the defense to get stops, they got stops. Offense we made plays. That's why we're so special, because it's a team effort and it's a team football game.”

The Chiefs will try to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, the team they defeated two years ago in Super Bowl 57 by the score of 38-35. The makeup of the teams are very similar to two years ago, with the presence of Saquon Barkley being the main difference for Philadelphia.

This season, the Chiefs have lost just one game with the starters playing, and that was on the road against the Buffalo Bills. The second loss game against the Denver Broncos in Week 18, when Kansas City already had the No. 1 seed locked up and rested starters. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can make history, or if the Eagles can win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.