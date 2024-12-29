In the Buffalo Bills' blowout of the New York Jets in Week 17, quarterback Josh Allen made NFL history once in 2024, cementing himself as a finalist for the MVP award. In the third quarter against the Jets, Allen joined an exclusive club of elite quarterbacks throughout NFL history, per the Buffalo Bills' PR account on X.

“Josh Allen finds Amari Cooper for the TD on a 30-yard pass,” the account wrote. “That marks Allen's 40th total TD this season, making him the first player in NFL history with five consecutive 40+ TD seasons.”

The account added to this accomplishment, noting the quarterbacks he surpassed to join such an exclusive club.

“The only other players in NFL history aside from Allen with consecutive 40+ TD seasons: Drew Brees (3, 2011-13), Brett Favre (2, 1995-95), Aaron Rodgers (2, 2011-12 & 2020-21), Tom Brady (2, 2020-21).”

So, while Allen has had an MVP season in 2024, it's also been a historic one, as he adds another record to his list on the season.

Bills QB Josh Allen's MVP case strengthens after historic Week 17 performance vs. Jets

Coming into Week 17, the MVP debate appears to be between Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Now, both quarterbacks have had unbelievable seasons, but when dissecting the phrase most valuable player, that sentiment appears to describe Allen slightly better than Jackson.

Not that Allen is on a team full of nobodies, but the offense Jackson is working with makes him, specifically, less valuable to his team than Allen is to his.

And here's how both quarterbacks stack up with just one week in the regular season remaining.

Josh Allen: 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson: 3,955 passing yards, 39 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 852 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Looking at both quarterbacks, Jackson's numbers look better, but that's not the argument made for MVP.

If anything, Jackson could win Offensive Player of the Year, while Allen could win MVP.

Now, if Jackson wins his third MVP, that wouldn't be a wrong choice. However, it feels like without Allen, there's a very slim chance the Bills would be in the spot they're at. With Jackson, they still have a strong defense, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and a strong receiving corps.

At the end of the day, Allen's 2024 season will go down in the NFL history books, and his historic season grew one record greater with his performance against the Jets in Week 17.