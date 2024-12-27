With two weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, there is a two-man race for MVP. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have separated themselves at the top.

The debate on who should take home the NFL's most prestigious individual award has caught the interest of many people in the world of sports, including NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce. According to Pierce, Allen is more important to the Bills' success than Jackson is to the Ravens', via FS1's Speak.

“He is the unquestioned best player on his team and for them to win, he has to be at his best.” Pierce said. “Lamar has Henry to lean on.”

Allen, who has led the Bills to a 12-3 record and currently holds the No. 2 seed in the AFC, is 291-of-456 on passing attempts this season for 3,549 yards, 10th most in the NFL, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. Allen has also added 514 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground off of 97 carries.

Jackson, who has led the Ravens to an 11-5 record and currently holds the No. 3 seed in the AFC, is 300-of-442 through the air this season for 3,955 yards, third most in the NFL. He also has 39 touchdowns passes, tied with Joe Burrow for most in the NFL, and only four interceptions, the fewest among any NFL quarterback in the top 15 in passing yards. Additionally, Jackson has rushed for 852 yards and four touchdowns off of 130 carries.

Each quarterback has a respectable stat line, and while Jackson's is better, he has help in the backfield. As Pierce mentioned, Jackson has the privilege of playing alongside running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 1,783 yards, second most in the NFL, and 14 touchdowns, tied for most in the NFL, off of 305 carries.

Jackson also has wide receiver Zay Flowers to throw to. Flowers has 73 receptions this season for 1,047 yards, ninth in the NFL, and four touchdowns.

Allen's leading receiver, Khalil Shakir, has caught 73 passes for 796 yards, 36th in the NFL, and four touchdowns. The Bills are led in rushing by James Cook, whose 928 yards place him at No. 15 in the NFL.

Who is more capable of beating the Chiefs?

While Allen and Jackson have each led their respective teams to a lot of success this season, the Chiefs sit at the top of the AFC, boasting a 15-1 record.

The Chiefs' sole loss, however, came against Allen and the Bills, who beat them 30-21 in Week 11. Additionally, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were victorious over Jackson and the Ravens in the season opener, earning a 27-21 win at home.

It may have been at home while the Ravens had to play the back-to-back Super Bowl champions on the road, but the victory over the Chiefs that Allen and company already have to their name is difficult to ignore.