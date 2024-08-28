In a recent ESPN poll of 103 NFL players, 11 votes named Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen the most overrated in the league. The poll also ranked Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as the second most overrated, with each securing 10 votes. Allen quickly responded, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, with his trademark humor shortly after the poll's release.

In his tweet, Allen playfully reframed the situation, posting, “So you’re telling me, I was voted as the #1 … best trash talker??? Let’s goooooo!!!” This response reflects Allen’s ability to turn criticism into a lighthearted moment, suggesting that he views the poll as more of a compliment to his ability to get under opponents' skin rather than a genuine reflection of his skill.

Despite turnovers, Josh Allen's impact on the Bills is unquestionable

The criticism of Allen centered primarily on his turnover rate, with one NFC West player commenting, “Too many turnovers.” Indeed, Allen's 102 turnovers since the start of the 2018 season are the most in the NFL. Despite this, Allen has been a pivotal figure for the Buffalo Bills, leading the team to five playoff appearances, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game, and earning two Pro Bowl selections in his six seasons.

Allen’s offensive production is undeniable, with 221 total touchdowns — both passing and rushing — since his debut in 2018, a figure only surpassed by Patrick Mahomes during the same period. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs has made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, even if his aggressive style of play occasionally results in turnovers.

While the poll may have labeled him as the most overrated quarterback, Josh Allen’s track record of success and his contributions to the Bills' resurgence are hard to overlook. His reaction to the poll suggests that he’s far from shaken, embracing the role of a player who can get under the skin of his opponents — and perhaps, as his tweet suggests, as someone who excels in the art of trash-talking.