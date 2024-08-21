Josh Allen remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, somewhere in the top 10. But as more and more quarterbacks start to get their big paydays, the Buffalo Bills star isn’t being paid like one.

The massive contract extensions given out to the likes of Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa and other big deals from the likes of Kirk Cousins have pushed the average annual value of Allen's deal to 13th-highest in the NFL. At $43 million per year, Buffalo is pretty much getting a bargain.

Allen isn’t bothered by his peers' new contracts pushing him further down the ranking among quarterbacks, according to Jonah Bronstein of WIVB.

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day. I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right?” Allen said, via WIVB. “And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Josh Allen happy to see other quarterbacks get paid big bucks

This is the type of take we like to see from Allen. Understanding that players getting paid more and being happy for them is the right way to think about it. It’s always a good thing when players secure the bag.

What this also means for Allen is that his next contract with the Bills is going to be even more lucrative. Especially after everything he's already done for them, he's about to show his worth to the franchise even further after the team failed to replace Stefon Diggs (or at least, that’s how it seems now). The Bills should remain a playoff contender thanks in large part to Allen.