Classy move by Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills could only settle with what-ifs after their painful 27-24 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional round matchup at home. The loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions will perhaps be most remembered by Buffalo fans for the missed field-goal attempt by kicker Tyler Bass from 44 yards out late in regulation. Had he guided the ball to go through between the uprights, the Bills would have tied the score and likely forced overtime.

But while lots of Bills fans are blaming the loss on Bass, Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen went the other way and treated his teammate with more respect after such a brutal lowlight.

After the game, Josh Allen stopped Tyler Bass in the tunnel for a hug. @kfitz134 @TBNSports pic.twitter.com/qHmPrqQw6F — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) January 22, 2024

It is so convenient for football fans to look in the direction of Bass and say that he's the biggest reason for Buffalo's failure to take down the Chiefs, but the Bills' shortcomings in the contest went beyond that missed field goal. For one, the Bills were not able to generate enough pressure to rattle Mahomes, who went 17/23 for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also finished the game without getting sacked. The Bills' passing attack also left much to be desired. Take for example wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was held to only 21 receiving yards on three catches and eight targets.

In any case, it's back to the drawing board for the Bills, who suffered their third consecutive divisional round exit and third loss overall in the playoffs to Mahomes and the Chiefs.